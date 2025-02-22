Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOT. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Trading Down 20.7 %

About Ascot Resources

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.