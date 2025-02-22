StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $40.25 million during the quarter.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 701.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

