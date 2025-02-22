Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its 200-day moving average is $178.23. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

