Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $136.90

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

