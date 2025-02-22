Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Target Price at $136.90

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

