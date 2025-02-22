Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $13.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $42,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,490.92. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $64,713.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,586.80. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $377,154. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,392.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 180,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

