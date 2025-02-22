Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $74.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $76.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,461,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

