Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Shares of VG stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Venture Global has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

