Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.42 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 163.46%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This trade represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

