eCash (XEC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. eCash has a market cap of $514.29 million and $28.61 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,619.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.04 or 0.00330200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000071 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,828,564,047,583 coins and its circulating supply is 19,828,554,672,583 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

