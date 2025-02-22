Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

