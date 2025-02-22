iExec RLC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.82 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $95.50 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00003807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00023825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00004394 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.98684549 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.26508618 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $10,512,320.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

