Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.33 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $10,721.41 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,718.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00132907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.41 or 0.00332309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.41 or 0.00242363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00021279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 71,419,685 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

