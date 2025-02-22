ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $937.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $977.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.64, for a total value of $378,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,636.96. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,806 shares of company stock worth $16,065,122. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.