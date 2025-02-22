Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,323 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

