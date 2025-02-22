Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 210,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 37,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Rio Silver

(Get Free Report)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.