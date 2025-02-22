BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.90 and last traded at $70.43, with a volume of 6772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89.

About BOC Hong Kong

(Get Free Report)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.