Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $6,102,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1,112.3% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.91 and a fifty-two week high of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.