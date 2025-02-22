Matauro LLC Acquires New Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Segra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,481,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after buying an additional 3,762,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 792.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317,538 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 3,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,022,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 461,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.