Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 47071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBNX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBNX

Beta Bionics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beta Bionics Company Profile

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger purchased 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $566,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,323. This trade represents a 129.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hadley Harbor Aggre Wellington acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,901,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,327,183. This trade represents a 34.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.