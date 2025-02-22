Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 47071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BBNX has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Beta Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Report on BBNX
Beta Bionics Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
Beta Bionics Company Profile
Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beta Bionics
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.