Matauro LLC Invests $731,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 962.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 42.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,536 shares of company stock valued at $265,748. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

CleanSpark Trading Down 8.1 %

CLSK stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

