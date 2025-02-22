Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 1266351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,505,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,492,000 after purchasing an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,107,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after buying an additional 227,704 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

