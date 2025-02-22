Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,188 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

D stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

