Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

Autosports Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Get Autosports Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Autosports Group news, insider Nicholas(Nick) Pagent bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$27,825.00 ($17,722.93). Corporate insiders own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicle retailing business in Australia. The company sells new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distributes finance and insurance products; and provides motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autosports Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autosports Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.