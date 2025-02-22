Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $157,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $132.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.