Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.29 and last traded at $120.31. 1,358,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,159,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

