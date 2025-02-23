Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 968,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,627,000 after buying an additional 226,976 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

