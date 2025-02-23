Members Advisory Group LLC Invests $6.11 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.5% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

