Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $15,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 6.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

