Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 2,676 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23,595.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.54.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

