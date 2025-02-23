Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $656.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.48 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $731.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $769.95.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.