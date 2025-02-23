ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Purchases A$33,620.00 in Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Byres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$67.24 ($42.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,620.00 ($21,414.01).

ASX Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.35%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.