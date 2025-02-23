Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $29.42 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,048 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $88.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

