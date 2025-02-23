Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 235,902 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,669,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235,902 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for approximately 6.7% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $527,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,199,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 741,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,764,000 after buying an additional 138,343 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after buying an additional 66,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,747,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

