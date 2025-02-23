Insider Selling: Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells 30,654 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total value of $5,105,568.69.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $255.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

