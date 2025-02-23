Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,383 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS PJUN opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

