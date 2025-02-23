Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,067 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $58.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

