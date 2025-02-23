Truist Financial Corp Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after buying an additional 746,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 657.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 622,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,977,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

