Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 840,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 402,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI opened at $128.60 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $128.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

