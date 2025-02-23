iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.49. 20,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 29,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,300,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

