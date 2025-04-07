Head to Head Survey: BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay 3.88% 3.52% 2.26% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -82.17% -270.70% -129.70%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrainsWay and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $41.02 million 4.06 -$4.20 million $0.17 52.06 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $5.75 million 2.55 -$12.32 million ($0.26) -1.83

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrainsWay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrainsWay and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

BrainsWay presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

BrainsWay beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

