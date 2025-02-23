The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $625.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.42 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

