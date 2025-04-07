Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,667 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $198,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in CACI International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CACI International by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CACI International by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACI. William Blair cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CACI International from $536.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.31.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $386.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.55. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $588.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

