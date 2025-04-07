Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. This trade represents a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $264.32 on Wednesday. Reliance has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.80.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

