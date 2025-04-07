Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) vs. Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Head to Head Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Northern Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $105.94 million 3.68 $41.45 million $4.06 9.54 Northern Trust $8.29 billion 2.03 $2.03 billion $9.78 8.79

Dividends

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Unity Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Trust 1 9 3 0 2.15

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.72%. Northern Trust has a consensus target price of $112.31, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 25.24% 15.08% 1.59% Northern Trust 12.77% 13.74% 1.03%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Northern Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. The company also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfer, safe deposit box, automated teller, and internet and mobile banking services; and automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture services. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; muti-asset and alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

