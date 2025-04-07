Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Unilever
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 53.01%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.