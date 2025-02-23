Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Shares Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

