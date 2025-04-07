Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

