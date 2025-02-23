Klaviyo’s (KVYO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

KVYO stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -232.14 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $42,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,852,333.12. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,571.7% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

