StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBGI opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.54. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

