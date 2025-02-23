ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $952.00 and last traded at $956.74. 376,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,596,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $967.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,054.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $978.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $193.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total value of $2,541,357.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,373.88. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,806 shares of company stock worth $16,065,122. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

